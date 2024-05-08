8 May, 2024 05:23 AM 2 mins to read

Hamilton and Taupō are in for a series of cold and frosty nights heading into next week as a run of chill winds and low temperatures blow across the country, signalling the approach of winter.

In Hamilton’s case, MetService has predicted Thursday night will be the coldest the city has experienced this year, with a low temperature of -2C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was definitely a good time to get those extra layers out.

“These are cold temperatures for this time of year,” Law told the Waikato Herald.

“It’s great during the day, with the sunshine and clear skies, but at night the temperature can drop really quickly.”

Light winds, Law said, would also add to the chill sweeping across New Zealand over the next few days.

“For those on the sidelines for early morning sports this weekend, it will take a while to warm up.”

Law said MetService predicted below-freezing temperatures for both Hamilton and Taupō on Thursday night, heading into Friday morning.

“Those temperatures are looking to continue into the weekend and the start of next week.”

Thursday and Friday are also expected to be the coldest days for the wider North Island, with the chill extending even to the typically temperate regions of Northland and Auckland.

MetService’s national forecast attributed the persistent cold to several cold fronts spreading northwards. Photo / Warren Buckland

MetService’s national forecast attributed the persistent cold to several cold fronts spreading northwards, bringing rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The cold fronts will be accompanied by brisk southerly winds and frost.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the next few days would “undoubtedly feel like winter”.

“Frost will be a notable feature this week,” Makgabutlane said.

“We’re at that time of year where the nights are longer and, combined with this cold air over the country, that frost could last well into the morning on some days.

“However, amid the wintery mix, brighter days are in store, such as Tuesday and Friday.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.