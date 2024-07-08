The kit includes story cards with different veterinary scenarios to encourage students to assess a fictional patient and diagnose their condition.

Anexa operations manager Karen Good with the school vet kit.

“We’ve packed together creative, educational, but fun materials designed to captivate young minds,” Good said.

“The overall goal is to help children understand patient details and veterinary tools and gain knowledge in a fun and engaging way.

“We’ve included lab test tools like test tubes, x-rays, and Petri dishes, and comprehensive vet school resources such as patient information sheets, folders, and charts.”

Anexa has funded 500 kits to kick-start the initiative, which supports up to 16,000 students in the classroom nationwide.

“The first uptake of the kits has been a huge success, with 80 schools across New Zealand already using the kits, with more planned in Terms 2, 3 & 4,” Good said.

The kits fit into the English, science, maths, and digital technology subject curriculums.

Teachers gain access to a dedicated online network and teaching resources, such as how-to videos.

Good said she was pleased with the impact the kits already had and Anexa was already planning to expand the roll-out.

“We’d love to see more kits being rolled out to provide for more New Zealand students, and we’ll be looking to partner with other veterinary organisations and stakeholders to make this feasible,” Good said.

Teachers and schools can register for the Anexa school kits online at schoolkit.co.nz/ or through the online teacher network.

Anexa Vets operates 11 clinics across the Waikato and Hauraki Plains, catering to dairy and dry stock farms, as well as family pets.

Established as a vet club by farmers for farmers, the organisation is governed by a board of elected farmers and is dedicated to supporting rural communities.

Anexa prides itself on playing a vital role in training other vets nationwide and providing placements for Massey University veterinary students.