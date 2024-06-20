Over 100 students protested in front of the University of Waikato Library against Israel's actions in Gaza. Video / Maryana Garcia

University of Waikato student and Morrinsville resident Aizen Chong is two days into a 326km run from Napier to Wellington, the equivalent of about seven marathons.

Chong’s goal is to raise $5000 for the Kiwi Trust for Palestinian Children Relief, an organisation helping to provide emergency aid to battle-stricken Gaza.

The news comes after the Associated Press reported Israel’s air and ground campaign in Gaza is killing entire Palestinian families.

An Associated Press investigation identified at least 60 Palestinian families where 25 people or more were killed in bombings between October and December.

The war is now in its ninth month.

Chong said he hoped Palestinians knew “the people of Aotearoa are watching and care” about the suffering in Gaza.

On the first day of his run, Chong covered a distance of 56km. The Waikato Herald caught up with the 19-year-old on day two, after he passed the 77km mark.

“I’m a bit tired, a bit sore, but determined,” Chong said.

Chong said the weather on the first day of his run was better. According to MetService, some rain was expected in the Hawke’s Bay area where Chong stopped for a break just after 11am. The highest temperature predicted was 12C with a low of 7C by 7pm.

“I have a support team. I’ve got equipment and preparation,” Chong said.

“Those are things the people in Palestine didn’t have the privilege of having.”

Chong said he chose the Napier to Wellington route precisely because it was the “most unfamiliar territory” to him.

“I’m lucky enough to live in a country where I can do the things that bring me joy,” Chong said.

“I’ll be remembering throughout my run that not everybody is lucky enough to share this freedom.

“I want to put myself in the shoes of the Palestinians who don’t recognise their landscape but are forced to travel to the next safe space.”

Chong, a business student majoring in strategic management and a New World Morrinsville employee, said he had begun talking about and preparing for the run six weeks ago.

“This run will be one of the biggest challenges of my entire life.”

But for Chong standing on the sidelines was no longer an option.

“I felt like being a witness is being a participant in a bad way,” Chong said.

“I just couldn’t stand by and do nothing anymore. I want to make a difference in whatever way I can.”

Beyond raising money for aid relief in Gaza, Chong said his run was about encouraging members of his generation to stand up for what they believe in.

“Don’t be afraid to stick your head out and stand up for yourself and show manaakitanga for the people around you,” Chong said.

“Each individual has the power to change the world around them.”

Chong said he believed that when people saw his run, they would recognise their own power to stick up for one another.

“Lastly, I hope word of this project finds its way to Gaza. I want them to have hope, to know their voice is heard, to know they’re not alone.”

Chong said his run had no political stance.

“This run is about human lives and rights.”

According to Chong’s Givealittle page, as of 12.30pm on June 20, 102 donors contributed $3448 towards the run’s $5000 goal.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.