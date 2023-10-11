The businesses that run underground tours in Waitomo are fully aware the caves are fragile ecosystems and that protecting them is crucial. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The businesses that run underground tours in Waitomo are fully aware the caves are fragile ecosystems and that protecting them is crucial. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Want to explore the region but are worried about making a negative contribution to the environment?

Through a new initiative called Tiaki in Waitomo, regional tourism organisation Hamilton & Waikato Tourism is showcasing Waitomo businesses that are working hard to look after the environment and that make sure the visitor experiences they offered was sustainable.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the initiative comprised a series of videos and articles that highlighted local efforts.

“From riparian planting and the use of solar panels for energy generation, to pest control, friendly customer service and an unwavering focus on employing and selling local, there’s some truly eye-opening work being done by Waitomo operators that others can learn from.”

Tiaki means to look after or to care for. One of the tourism operators featured in Tiaki in Waitomo is Waitomo Adventures, which runs caving, black water rafting and abseiling tours through some of the district’s famous caves.

Waitomo Adventures planted dozens of hectares of trees, spent countless hours on pest control and invested in an energy-efficient visitor centre.

Waitomo tourism operators are committed to looking after the environment. Some are regularly planting trees. Photo / Hamilton & Waikato Tourism

Owner Nick Andreef said their team members have a strong affinity for Waitomo.

“So it’s only natural we want to make sure the magic of the area is protected for future generations to enjoy as we have.

“We’ve seen the difference actions like planting trees and controlling pests can make to our own operation and if that journey can inspire others we’re all for it.”

Other local tourism operators that were working on environmental initiatives included Waitomo Glowworm Caves manager and tour operator Discover Waitomo which installed carbon dioxide sensors, used solar power and ran education programmes, and Spellbound Glowworm Cave Tours which made environmental protection efforts like native plantings and pest management.

Greenwell said the work Waitomo tourism businesses have undertaken has had a big impact.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell.

“[It] led to the return of birdlife, cleaner waterways, healthier caves and more abundant glowworms,” she said.

Tiaki in Waitomo tied in with the national tourism industry’s Tiaki Promise, which was an initiative to help visitors travel conscientiously.

Greenwell said the local project did that by educating visitors about the part they played in caring for people and places.

“It’s about spreading the message of treading lightly and being respectful as they enjoy Waitomo’s unique environment, culture and experiences so that future generations can do the same.”

Tiaki in Waitomo was developed by Hamilton & Waikato Tourism with support from Waitomo tourism businesses, the Waitomo District Council, Tourism New Zealand, the Department of Conservation (DoC), and the Waitomo i-site.

Greenwell said the Waitomo initiative was just the start.

“We hope to grow and, funding permitting, replicate [the concept] in other Waikato communities.”

The videos highlighting the tourism businesses’ efforts are available via the Hamilton & Waikato Tourism website.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



