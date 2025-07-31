At least 22 events in Waikato have also received Government support as part of the recent round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund.

“Events remain a cornerstone of our visitor strategy, a key reason for manuhiri [visitors] to head to the mighty Waikato,” Greenwell said.

After Waikato was initially excluded from the first round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund, Hamilton and Waikato Tourism successfully lobbied to be included in round two.

“For Waipa and Waikato district events to secure over $250,000 in funding was a definite win for the individual events, the district and the wider region.”

Among the events receiving funding were Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, Fieldays, Equifest, Whangamatā Half Marathon, National Waka Ama Sprint Championships 2026 and Motofest.

Port Waikato MP Andrew Bayly said he was happy to see Hampton Downs’ Motofest receiving funding.

Among the events receiving funding from the Regional Events Promotion Fund was Motofest. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“This is a stand-out event on our local calendar that brings motorsport fans to the region, supports local businesses, and showcases what makes north Waikato such a great destination.”

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan said the funding was also a “big win for Waipā” as the district focused on creating vibrant and connected communities.

“These events ... give our community something to celebrate and enjoy together.

“It’s not just about continuing our flagship events but also expanding into new ones that strengthen our place on the national events calendar.”

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell.

The Regional Events Promotion Fund was a contestable fund over two financial years to support regions in hosting local events attracting domestic tourists.

The fund was established using $5 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy ($2.375m for round one and $2.652m for round two).

In total, 284 regional events were supported.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said she was “thrilled” with the variety of events.

Fieldays 2025 held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton is the largest agricultural show in the southern hemisphere. 12 June 2025 New Zealand Herald photograph by Mike Scott

“Investing in these events has a direct impact, with visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in our communities.

“Events are excellent drawcards to get more visitors into our regions, particularly in quieter parts of the year for the tourism and hospitality sector.”

Upston said last week the controversial Everyone Must Go campaign had been a success, exceeding its target of bringing 6750 additional Australians to New Zealand over autumn.

She said nearly 8000 extra Australian visitors had pumped an estimated $22m into the economy – $5m more than was initially targeted.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tourism Minister Louise Upston talk to media about the announcement to pump another $13.5 million into international tourism marketing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Greenwell said while the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data was only available up until May this year, there had been a small increase in visitor spending in the Waikato region in May compared with the year before.

“We’re encouraged by the success of Tourism New Zealand’s Everyone Must Go campaign in the Australian market.

“With Waikato featuring as part of wider regional storytelling, this campaign supports international recovery by reigniting interest in our unique offerings – particularly our natural landscapes, cultural experiences, and growing food and wine scene.”

Greenwell said reintroducing international direct flights from Sydney and Coolangatta to Hamilton had also added “hype”.

“Hotel developments under way and announced couldn’t come soon enough. We know these beds will be keenly sought after by groups travelling and events in particular.”

The inaugural Jetstar international flights arrives in Hamilton from Sydney. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Meanwhile, the results of the impact of the Thermal Explorer Regional Events Fund, which was set up after the Covid-19 pandemic, have been released recently.

The final 48 events supported by the fund were completed in April this year.

The “economic impact assessment” revealed the $3.75m fund had generated $220m for communities in the Thermal Explorer regions of Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō and Ruapehu.

The events it supported catered for a total audience of 532,468 people, including 249,909 visitors from outside the regions the events were hosted in.

“One of the purposes of the fund was to stimulate domestic visitation so it’s a real testament to its success that around half of the people who attended the events it funded came from out of the region,” Greenwell said.

Popular funded events included the Middle-earth Half Marathon in Hobbiton, the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 motorsport event, the New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival in Rotorua and the Ohakune Blues and Roots Festival.

“Not only has the funding brought some entirely new events to our communities ... but it has also helped build local capability, creating a legacy that will last for decades.”

Waikato events supported by the Regional Events Promotion Fund

$10,000 to Australasian Open 2026 (disc golf)

$10,000 to Campsaver Motorhome Show

$30,000 to Equifest

$20,000 to Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

$13,550 to Motomania

$12,500 to Pillar to Pou

$20,000 to Taupo Historic GP

$5500 to New Zealand Women’s Surfing Festival 2026

$6000 to Whangamatā Half Marathon

$5000 to Wings and Wheels

$7314 to Karioi Classic 2025

$5350 to Raglan Country & Blues Festival 2025

$50,000 to Fieldays

$10,000 to National Waka Ama Sprint Championships 2026

$25,000 to Night of Champions

$20,000 to NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo

$25,000 to NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show

$20,000 to Sika Show

$30,000 to Summernats NZ

$9,000 to Motofest

$25,000 to NextGen Round 1 – Hampton Downs

$25,000 to NextGen Round 2 – Hampton Downs

The full list of funding recipients of funding from the Regional Events Promotion Fund is available on the MBIE website.

– Additional reporting by Tom Raynel and Tom Rose