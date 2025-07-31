Advertisement
Waikato tourism sector shows growth and resilience, celebrates events funding

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
6 mins to read

To kick off the Air New Zealand Regional Event Sponsorship programme, Hamilton Arts Festival was among the first events to receive support. Photo / Mark Hamilton

The Waikato tourism industry has reason to celebrate after a series of great news, including several funding announcements.

“Waikato’s visitor sector is showing steady resilience and growth. We are feeling very positive ... we have much to celebrate and be proud of,” Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell

