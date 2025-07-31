To kick off the Air New Zealand Regional Event Sponsorship programme, Hamilton Arts Festival was among the first events to receive support. Photo / Mark Hamilton
The Waikato tourism industry has reason to celebrate after a series of great news, including several funding announcements.
“Waikato’s visitor sector is showing steady resilience and growth. We are feeling very positive ... we have much to celebrate and be proud of,” Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwellsaid.
This week, Air New Zealand announced the launch of a new programme in partnership with regional tourism organisations across the country to showcase 20 emerging events in locations the airline flies to.
The Air New Zealand Regional Event Sponsorship programme aims to support and promote domestic travel and the collective effort in building New Zealand’s event calendar, especially during shoulder and off-peak seasons.
To kick off the initiative, Hamilton Arts Festival and Nelson’s The Spectacle have been selected as the first events to receive support.
She said nearly 8000 extra Australian visitors had pumped an estimated $22m into the economy – $5m more than was initially targeted.
Greenwell said while the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data was only available up until May this year, there had been a small increase in visitor spending in the Waikato region in May compared with the year before.
“We’re encouraged by the success of Tourism New Zealand’s Everyone Must Go campaign in the Australian market.
“With Waikato featuring as part of wider regional storytelling, this campaign supports international recovery by reigniting interest in our unique offerings – particularly our natural landscapes, cultural experiences, and growing food and wine scene.”
Greenwell said reintroducing international direct flights from Sydney and Coolangatta to Hamilton had also added “hype”.
“Hotel developments under way and announced couldn’t come soon enough. We know these beds will be keenly sought after by groups travelling and events in particular.”
Meanwhile, the results of the impact of the Thermal Explorer Regional Events Fund, which was set up after the Covid-19 pandemic, have been released recently.
The final 48 events supported by the fund were completed in April this year.
The “economic impact assessment” revealed the $3.75m fund had generated $220m for communities in the Thermal Explorer regions of Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō and Ruapehu.
The events it supported catered for a total audience of 532,468 people, including 249,909 visitors from outside the regions the events were hosted in.
“One of the purposes of the fund was to stimulate domestic visitation so it’s a real testament to its success that around half of the people who attended the events it funded came from out of the region,” Greenwell said.
Popular funded events included the Middle-earth Half Marathon in Hobbiton, the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 motorsport event, the New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival in Rotorua and the Ohakune Blues and Roots Festival.
“Not only has the funding brought some entirely new events to our communities ... but it has also helped build local capability, creating a legacy that will last for decades.”
Waikato events supported by the Regional Events Promotion Fund