Alis Bouma, 21, from Waikato, has been recognised in YWCA's Y25 list this year.
These are the words from Alis Bouma, a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) star when Waikato Herald asked her what ignites her passion for reducing car dependency through urban design.
It was this passion that also got the 21-year-old from Ōhaupō recognised in YWCA’s Y25 list this year as one of 25 women under 25 making a positive difference in New Zealand.
Not only is Bouma a big fan of urban design, but she is eager to tackle the climate crisis by finding alternatives to capitalism, and is deeply curious about the world.
As a young kid, Bouma always wanted to push herself to learn new things. That’s when she discovered YouTube and her love for urban design.
“I found it incredibly fascinating for most of my life, I found some urban design channels and not just bikes, and they show the different styles of urban design in the world,” she said.
“You look around New Zealand and to me, it’s a style we need to change for both reducing cars and our carbon emissions. It’s an intersectional field and affects all aspects of everyone’s life in a city.
“I don’t want to be living in a world where I’m driving to work for the rest of my life. I would love to walk past my neighbours or stop at a cafe on the side of the street, rather than sit in traffic for hours every day.”