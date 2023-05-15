Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt (left) with Transport Minister Michael Wood (right) at the announcement on SH25A on Tuesday.

With rain events impacting the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region, roading crews responded to a number of events on the state highway network last week. However, the Coromandel roading network remained largely unaffected, with the majority of the impact falling on the Bay of Plenty.

Flooding and slips caused road closures and delays on a number of state highways, with crews spending the majority of Tuesday through to the end of the week out on the network clearing debris and assessing the damage caused by torrential rain.

News that the Taparahi slip on State Highway 25A will be repaired through the construction of a bridge was welcome news to the Coromandel community.

Plans are in place to manage traffic on SH25 while the bridge is constructed, says Cara Lauder, Waikato system manager at Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

“We have seen an increased volume of traffic using the coastal route around the peninsula, which was to be expected. We appreciate the weather events plus the additional traffic are putting stress on the roading network. We want to provide surety of travel to those living in and visiting the Coromandel, and over the coming months we will make adjustments to put this into effect.”

At the SH25 Opoutere underslip, work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles to pass. The temporary road is open under stop/go traffic management.

As we move closer to those dark wet weather months, it’s a good time to consider how the change of season can affect driving conditions. Maintaining greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slowing down and being prepared for unexpected hazards will all help ensure a safe journey. When driving long distances, consider sharing time at the wheel and ensure you take regular breaks.

Finally, check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before you leave home to ensure you have the latest information on the state highway network.

East Waikato

SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. The temporary road is open under stop/go traffic management, but there may be periods of stop/stop traffic management as required. Work to repair the slip has commenced, and is expected to be complete by late May.

SH25 Moana Anu Anu Bridge, Whangamatā: The bridge (also known as Wentworth River Bridge), near the intersection of Tairua and Port roads, will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm on Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, June 9 for essential maintenance work. Motorists travelling between Waihī and Tairua on State Highway 25 (SH25) will be detoured through Whangamatā. The bridge will also be closed to cyclists and pedestrians throughout this work.

SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of the road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel town.

Moana Anu Anu Bridge on the outskirts of Whangamatā is facing one-day closures, in May and June.

Central Waikato

SH1 Ātiamuri: Traffic continues to be managed through the 4.5-kilometre site where side and median barriers are being installed south of Ātiamuri. Both north and southbound lanes are restricted to 50km/h with stop/go traffic management in place at times. Pavement works and barrier construction will finish in June 2023.

Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

West Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion in May 2024.

SH21 Tamahere safety improvements: Safety improvements have commenced with lane shifts and a temporary speed limit in place. Work is expected to be complete in July.

SH23 Dinsdale: Full completion of the Hamilton City Council Dinsdale Water Supply project is expected by mid-2023.

SH1C Frankton: Asphalt resurfacing at the SH1C/SH23/Massey/Hall Overbridge intersection continues. Work is taking place overnight to Thursday, May 18 for northbound lanes, and Sunday, May 21 until Thursday, May 25 for southbound lanes. Detours will be in place as required: to Hall Street via SH1C, Norton Road, Jolly Street and Kent Street, to Massy Street via 1C, Rifle Range Road and Massey Street.

The roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1C Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road will be replaced by traffic lights. Photo / Waka Kotahi

SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Road roundabout continues, with one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Road and Johnsview Terrace are operating as left-in/left-out only. Additionally, until late May, there will be no left turn from SH1C Cobham Drive into local Cambridge Road. Please use the Wairere Drive-Cobham Drive interchange to access local Cambridge Road and the Hillcrest shops. This work sees the intersection changed to traffic light controls, and is expected to be completed by late August.

SH3 Melville: Kerb and Channel renewal works will be carried out on Normandy Avenue from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26 between the hours of 6am to 4pm each day. Westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic during this time. Detours will be in place for local roads and through traffic. Residents will have access to their properties at all times. Emergency services will be given priority through the work site. This work is weather-dependent.

SH23 Raglan Deviation: An underslip occurred at a section of road approximately 1.6km west of Glentui Lane. The retaining wall constructed to hold the road is now complete. Work to reinstate the road back to the old alignment is continuing. Work is expected to be complete by late May, but that will require good weather.

SH30 Kōpaki: Due to safety concerns, Kopaki Bridge is only open to local light traffic until the new bridge is open to traffic in late May. The detour for all other vehicles is via Kopaki Road and SH4.

SH31 Kawhia Road: The only sealed road in and out of the seaside town of Kawhia will be fully open tomorrow. A single lane will re-open from 5.30pm on Friday, May 12 while finishing works are completed. Contractors expect both lanes to be fully open to traffic from 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 16.

North Waikato

SH1 Pōkeno: The southbound on-ramp was closed on Sunday, May 14 between 9pm and 5am. Southbound traffic can use the SH1 Pōkeno northbound on-ramp and turn around at Ridge Road/Nikau Road to head south.

SH1 Mercer to Pōkeno: There will be a full northbound closure on Thursday, May 18 between 10pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

SH2 Waitakaruru, Okaeria intersection: Stop/go traffic management will be in place to carry out streetlight maintenance on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 between 9pm and 5am.

Many of the above works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice. For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).