Waikato Rugby Union president of the board and life member Allen Grainger has been nominated again for Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year. Photo / Emma McCarthy

Waikato Rugby president and life member Allen Grainger has been nominated for Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year at the 2023 ASB Rugby Awards.

As well as his work as with the board, Grainger volunteers countless hours at Frankton Rugby Sports Club.

In 2023, Grainger has been an outstanding volunteer managing the Senior A side, contributed to getting a women’s team established, and led the resurrection of the club’s Junior Division, including a sub plan that makes the game accessible to families in his community.

The Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year award is named after the founding father of rugby in New Zealand.

Grainger has been nominated for this award on several occasions.

“We’re really stoked and proud that our old mate Grainge has once again been named as a finalist for the Volunteer of the Year award at the 2023 ASB Rugby Awards,” Waikato Rugby CEO Carl Moon said.

“Grainge commits a massive amount of time to grassroots rugby, especially via his beloved Frankton Rugby Sports Club. He never expects anything in return, and just loves seeing people playing code.

“Grainge is also a massively committed fan and supporter of our representative teams, and every year he and his wife Carolyn travel the country supporting them.

“Grainge is our current president, and also a life member of Waikato Rugby. Being named as a finalist is yet another acknowledgement of his significant contribution to the game in the Waikato, and New Zealand.”

The 2023 ASB Rugby Awards will be broadcast live on Sky Sport on December 14.

Two new awards for 2023 will recognise those at the heart of the game with the Bunnings Warehouse Rugby Club of the Year and the Te Hāpai New Zealand Rugby Community Impact Award.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said introducing new awards to acknowledge those at the heart of the game brought their efforts to the forefront.

“We know that right across New Zealand many rugby clubs serve their communities far beyond rugby and recognising the great work of our clubs, with the support of Bunnings Warehouse, is a great inclusion in the awards. As is acknowledging the dedication from individuals across the game, we had some incredible nominations which highlight the special people involved in rugby.

“Congratulations to all those nominated for awards. It is a reflection on the hard work and tenacity shown across all levels of the game both on and off the field. We’ve had another bumper year of rugby so it’s fantastic to be able to recognise the teams and individuals that have contributed to that.”

Local 2023 ASB Rugby Award nominees are:

Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year - Allen Grainger (Waikato).

- Allen Grainger (Waikato). Ian Kirkpatrick Medal (Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Player of the Year) - Ex-Te Awamutu Sports rep Stuart Leach (Poverty Bay).

- Ex-Te Awamutu Sports rep Stuart Leach (Poverty Bay). Duane Monkley Medal (Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year) - Gallagher Chiefs rep Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau).

- Gallagher Chiefs rep Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau). DHL Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year - Damian McKenzie (Gallagher Chiefs).

- Damian McKenzie (Gallagher Chiefs). Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year - Waikato FPC rep Renee Holmes (Matatū), Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa), Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa).

- Waikato FPC rep Renee Holmes (Matatū), Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa), Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa). Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year - Waikato FPC rep Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe).

- Waikato FPC rep Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe). Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year - Ōtorohanga and former Waikato rep Dylan Collier.

- Ōtorohanga and former Waikato rep Dylan Collier. Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year - Stacey Waaka.

- Stacey Waaka. Sky Fans Try of the Year - George Dyer (Gallagher Chiefs), Georgia Daals (Chiefs Manawa), Gallagher Chiefs wider squad member Adam Lennox (Taranaki), Chiefs Manawa rep Mererangi Paul (Black Ferns).

