The Rangiriri section of the Waikato Expressway will soon be up to 110km/h standard. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Works to bring the Rangiriri section of State Highway 1 up to 110km/h are on track to be finished by Easter.

The 4.8km section of the Waikato Expressway had repair work in the months before Christmas, and a final surface will be applied soon.

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said that all going to plan, contractors would start to lay the final surface from March 6, but this meant more road closures.

Northbound lanes would be done first and take two to three days. During this time, the northbound on and off-ramps to the Rangiriri and Te Kauwhata interchanges will be closed and detours in place.

From March 17, or potentially earlier, the southbound lanes would be sealed, with on and off-ramps south closed and detours in place for two to three days.

NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton, said contractors couldn’t apply the final surface until repair works had been finished and settled.

SH1 Rangiriri detours for sealing work. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

“While the final surface is being laid SH1 will remain open for through traffic, single lane in each direction, and with a speed restriction.

“However those communities using the interchanges – like Rangiriri, Te Kauwhata and Glen Murray – will need to factor in detours to either the Hampton Downs or Ōhinewai interchanges and return,” Wilton said.

“The detours will only be in place for the two to three days when sealing is happening in each direction, and the rest of the time the ramps will be open as traffic is moved through the site to bed in the new seal.”

People are urged to watch for mobile messaging boards, follow traffic management and allow extra time for their journeys.

