State Highway 29 at Hinuera, near Matamata, will be closed during the day for almost three weeks in February.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the closures, between 6am and 6pm on weekdays would be necessary for road rehabilitation work.

The closures would be in place from February 7 until February 26, with traffic detoured north along SH27 and Hopkins Road which is expected to add around 10 minutes to journeys along SH29.

The section of road to be repaired is located between the Allied Petroleum service station and Hinuera Road.

NZTA System Manager Roger Brady said closing the road meant the work would be quicker and safer than if Stop/Go traffic management was in place.

“Major roadworks will always be an inconvenience to small communities like Hinuera, however by closing the road we will keep this to a minimum by completing the work as quickly as possible.”

Access to properties and businesses within the closure zone will be maintained during the daytime closure. Hinuera School can be accessed from Hinuera Road.

The road will reopen each night between 6pm and 6am with a 30km/h speed limit as the surface will be unsealed.

During the weekend, the road will remain open, also with the 30km/hr speed limit in place.

The work is scheduled to be completed on February 26, however bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances may see this extended.

In February, a stretch of SH29 at Hinuera will be closed. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

