We deviated from the main route to stand in an elevated wire cage overlooking the river and view the powerhouses. Maraetai 1 was the first of the nine hydroelectric power stations built on the Waikato River.

Taupō's Monday Walkers explore the Waikato River Trail, from the Maraetai Dam to the Waipapa Dam.

Although construction began in 1946, the first power it generated was in 1952.

Labour, material shortages and costs meant delays, and some equipment was sourced from Canada, the US and even Germany despite it being only a few years post WWII.

Hidden in the bush nearby is a graceful, Greek-temple-like structure that supported a batching plant from where the masses of concrete needed were dropped into locomotive skips below for transport.

After a short section of road walking, the track led us to the remains of a pine forest. Here the track wove its way around strange corners, no longer necessary because the only trees were thigh-high pine saplings.

There were several kilometres of track through this desolation with banks of fleabane, a little gorse, broom and blackberries interspersed among the miniature trees.

Two paradise ducks, perched high like sentinels on an exposed rock, screeched a warning that humans were invading their patch.

It was a relief to finally reach the cover of the bush where tanekaha, beautiful deep-green-leafed, black-stalked mamaku ferns, pongas and other native plants contrasted with the harshness of the previous cutover area.

It was a pleasure to be back by the river. A few ducks drifted along its broad, quiet waters and its surface was occasionally dotted with white tufts of seeds, possibly from poplar trees.

There are a few “ups” to climb and a few slippery “downs” to negotiate, plus the inevitable switchbacks (loved by cyclists) to mutter about, but the last 7-8km were beautiful.

Tῡī, toutouwai, popokatea, miromiro, korimako or bell bird sang and chattered and piwakawaka flittered close to the pathway.

The final section cuts in and out of bush on to the highway verge.

Near Waipapa we met a group of Monday Walkers from Hamilton who had been unable to walk their planned route to Arapuni, in the opposite direction, because of work on the dam.

We were grateful our plans had not been thwarted and that we were still smiling after nearly 17km of varied terrain with vastly varying scenery.

Next week we have a short local walk planned. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com







