Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII. Photo / Waikato Tainui

Sections of the Waikato River will close on Wednesday for the tangihanga of the late Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Waikato Regional Council announced today it will close a section of the Waikato river between the Pūkete Boat Ramp and Huntly from 12pm on Wednesday to 7pm on Thursday.

“This is to allow for the proceedings of the tangihanga of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII,” a council spokesperson said.

“Only authorised vessels that are part of the tangihanga will have access to this area during this time.

“The council’s maritime services team will be on the water at Pūkete and Huntly to enforce the closure and have vessels escorting the flotilla during the proceedings.”