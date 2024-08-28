Water is released through the control gates between Lake Taupō and the Waikato river. Photo / Milly Fullick
Mercury will be undertaking stabilisation works to fix erosion which has appeared on either side of the Control Gates Bridge in Taupō.
The 83-year-old bridge provides the main link between northern and southern suburbs of the Taupō township but also contains six control gates to adjust the flow of the Waikato River in relation to the nine hydro-electric power stations between Taupō and Karapiro.
The two-lane bridge and gates is owned by Mercury, with the road surface owned by the Taupō District Council.
The company confirmed this week that regular maintenance checks had found that while the bridge was still safe, changes needed to be made to protect it from erosion.
The Control Gates are a critical part of the Waikato Hydro System that Mercury operates to generate about 10% of the country’s electricity. The gates were also used to respond to any risk of drought or flood in the catchment, said Mercury general manager of generation Stew Hamilton. He said the infrastructure was vital for the delivery of electricity to New Zealand.
The main work would happen between September and December and involved filling in an erosion spot which had formed downstream from the Control Gates, on the southern side of the river.
A drilling rig was being used to pump grout, which sets when it makes contact with the water, filling the erosion spot.
Mercury would also use the time to refurbish one of the six control gates within the structure.
The second stage of the work would happen between February and June 2025 and would involve erosion protection upstream of the Control Gates, on both sides of the river.
Specialist equipment would be used to install 12-metre-long sheet walls to protect the riverbanks from erosion.
Hamilton said Mercury was working with iwi partners, Taupō District Council and other stakeholders to ensure the community was aware of the work planned.
He said Mercury also recognised Taupō District Council’s long-term plan to replace the bridge to ease traffic congestion across the Waikato River. This work has been brought forward in the council’s Draft Long-Term Plan 2024-34, with detailed costings due to be finalised in three years and work to start in 2029-2030.
“We recognise that the bridge is a major transport link, providing the main connection across the river to the town and we will work with the council, iwi and hapū partners over the coming years, to identify renewal and future plans for the control gates and the bridge.”
During Mercury’s upcoming work, there would be lane closures in place for certain jobs.