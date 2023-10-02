Waikato Regional Council has released its updated Climate Action Roadmap, Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Waikato Regional Council has updated its Climate Action Roadmap.

The new roadmap, adopted at Thursday’s council meeting, included 109 commitments across nine pathways; water, biodiversity and biosecurity, coastal and marine, regional resilience, energy and industry, afforestation and planting, agriculture and soils, urban form and transport and community funding and investment) for the council to consider as part of its long-term planning.

The update included specific commitments relating to each pathway. It recognised the latest assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, updated climate projections, changes to legislation and the council’s newest strategic direction.

Climate Action Committee chair Jennifer Nickel, who presented the roadmap for adoption, said the roadmap was a communications tool for staff and councillors to guide decision-making and learning.

“The Climate Action Roadmap includes great contextual information about why and how we are responding to climate change, where it ties in with our statutory functions, and what work we see ahead of us and our communities.”

The council first developed the Climate Action Roadmap in 2020 to guide its work with others to make the region more resilient to climate change and support transitioning to a net carbon zero economy.

A Climate Action Work Plan would be developed for projects committed to in the long-term plan, which would go out for public consultation in early 2024.

The council has also developed a Climate Change Response Position Statement, summarising existing policies and positions so the council could address climate change mitigation and adaptation in non-regulatory decision-making.

Updated roadmap

Water

Increase regional water security through a multi-stakeholder plan.

Putting the health of the region’s waterbodies and freshwater ecosystems first.

Investment in catchment and river restoration work through funding partnerships and community actions.

Coastal and Marine

Work with communities, iwi and hapū to carry out integrated coastal and catchment management planning and restoration activities.

Partner with communities and iwi and hapū to deliver a future-focused coastal plan.

Biodiversity and biosecurity

Work with partner agencies to have an agreed region-wide biodiversity accord in place.

Work with others to protect ecosystems, human health and economic activities through effective pest management.

Support and empower people to protect and restore the natural environment and taonga species.

Regional resilience

Engage communities, iwi and hapū in developing sustainable flood management and land drainage infrastructure strategy that considers land uses, working with nature and funding.

Energy and Industry

Work with iwi partners and stakeholders to guide industries and communities to reduce the use of fossil fuels and increase energy efficiency.

Achieve year-on-year progress toward reducing the council’s corporate emissions, including through the supply chain.

Afforestation and habitat restoration

Promote awareness of the climate risks and landscape and farm-scale transformational changes.

Incentivise afforestation and planting programmes in priority catchments.

Agriculture and soils

Enable the Waikato region’s farmers to adopt climate-smart practices and technologies by aligning farmer education and support services,

Engage with land users, iwi and hapū to develop a sustainable flood management and land drainage infrastructure strategy.

Urban and transport

Work collaboratively with relevant territorial authorities to implement the national direction for urban development, including supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Community funding and investment

Explore opportunities for multi-organisation funding of community and iwi Māori projects to increase the collective impact of funding and the sharing of in-kind resources.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.







