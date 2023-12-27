Fenz were called to a 20m-high fire in Glen Murray, Waikato on Christmas Day. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) attended a fire in North Waikato on Christmas Day which left one person hospitalised.

A Fenz spokesperson said crews were called to a garage fire in Glen Murray, Waikato just after 6pm on December 25.

“The garage, which was being used as a workshop, was well-involved in fire when crews arrived, and the fire was extinguished just after 9pm.

“There were 20m-high flames.”

Attending the blaze were personnel from the Te Kauwhata, Pōkeno, Onewhero, Tuakau, Manurewa, Hamilton, Papakura, Ngāruawāhia and Chartwell fire stations.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the fire at 6.17pm.

They responded by sending one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.”

“Fire investigators who attended the scene were able to ascertain that the fire was accidental, and no further investigation will take place.”

Meanwhile, there were four significant crashes in the Waikato from December 23 to 25, with two of them ending in fatalities.

