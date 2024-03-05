Constable Dominic Rogerson is Hamilton's newest frontline police officer. Photo / New Zealand Police

A former Hamilton pilot has switched uniforms as he joined the Waikato Police as a new officer.

Constable Dominic Rogerson used to be a commercial pilot and flight instructor at Hamilton Airport, before his recent graduation from the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Rogerson just started his first week as a police officer this week, based in Hamilton.

He said he never thought he would join the Police.

“All I ever wanted to be since I was very young was a pilot. I just wanted to fly planes and I was totally focused on achieving that goal. I realised when I was a flight instructor, I loved training other people how to fly too, and I enjoyed meeting and talking to different people every day.”

However, when he was looking for a career change, a chat with his friends changed his mind.

New Zealand Police have welcomed 51 new frontline officers to the force.

“It just came to me that what [my friends] were describing sounded a lot like what I was looking for.

“While [I was] night flying, I would keep myself entertained by following the police lights around the city, and one night while doing this I decided it was time to apply.”

Now graduated Rogerson said he would encourage others to join the Police force.

“Police College was challenging but fun ... you get to experience a wide range of things.

“Police is a whole different world [compared to being a pilot] but at college, you pick it up quickly and become confident in what you’re doing.

“I would recommend if anyone is thinking about joining the Police, to just do it.”

Rogerson graduated as part of Wing 372 alongside 50 others last month. Three of his fellow wingmates have also been allocated to the Waikato Police District.

The wing graduated in the presence of Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, members of the Police Executive, the Associate Minister of Justice, Hon Nicole McKee, along with New Zealand Police patron, Caroline Flora.

Flora is New Zealand’s Chief Censor, and a leader in the public sector, committing her career to harm prevention.

“Every recruit’s choice to join Police is a testament to their character and commitment to a brighter future.

“We, your fellow public servants, and the communities you serve are proud of you.”

All graduates of the wing have dispersed to their districts this week.

