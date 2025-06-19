“These warrants represent local police’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug offending in our rural towns and the associated crime that follows.
“Drug dealing takes a huge toll on our local communities and leads to other offending like thefts and burglaries from innocent residents and hard-working businesses.”
Henwood said he was proud of the work teams did to investigate the offending.
“Being able to hold these offenders to account shows our commitment to stamping out drugs in our community.
“Recovering the drugs and dangerous weapons that were present, alongside evidence of dealing, is a great result.”
A 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on drug dealing and weapons charges today.
Police ask anyone with concerns about illegal drug use to call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk or to contact police via 105 to make a report.