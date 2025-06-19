Waikato Police uncovered methamphetamine, cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and a homemade electric stun gun during search warrants in Waihī. Photo / Supplied

Methamphetamine, cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and homemade taser were seized by Waikato Police in a Waihī dawn raid yesterday.

Inspector Mike Henwood said police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and drug detector dogs, executed two search warrants in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, stolen property and a homemade electric stun gun.

A firearm was also found in a concealed cavity in a wall.

Henwood said police saw daily the harm drug dealing causes to communities.