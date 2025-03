Government's plan to address the supermarket duopoly and the NZ Red Cross calls for donations as the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake continues to rise. Video / Getty Images

Waikato police are working to locate Christopher Wyllie in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Wyllie has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police believe he is in the Te Kauwhata area

Anyone who has seen Wyllie or have any information that may assist in locating him is asked to update police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250318/4239.