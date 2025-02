Waikato Police are appealing to the public for information to help locate 24-year-old Herewini, who lives in Hamilton East. Photo / Waikato Police

Waikato Police are appealing for information to help find a missing 24-year-old.

Herewini has been reported missing from his Hamilton East address.

Police received a report that he had left his home address on Monday and hadn’t been in touch with family since.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If anyone has seen Herewini or has information that may assist in locating him, please contact police on 105 online or over the phone, referencing file number 250213/9782.