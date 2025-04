Polkinghorne documentary released, major rail disruptions in Auckland and Wellington and full driving license test in question.

Police are appealing for information to locate missing teen Elijah, who has been reported missing in Ngāruawāhia one week ago.

Elijah, 14, was last seen at about midday on Monday, April 7 in Ngāruawāhia.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Elijah may have travelled to the Rototuna area.

Police and Elijah’s family have concerns for his welfare.