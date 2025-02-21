Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato: Police raid Te Kauwhata property - drugs and ammunition seized

Waikato Herald staff reporter
By
Waikato Herald·
Quick Read

A police spokesperson said police executed a “pre-planned search warrant” at an address in Te Kauwhata. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said police executed a “pre-planned search warrant” at an address in Te Kauwhata. Photo / NZME

A large police presence descended on a residential area in Te Kauwhata, northern Waikato this morning.

An NZME reporter on the scene saw eight police cars, including two dog units, as well as unmarked vehicles, arrive at an address about 9.15am.

A police spokesperson said a “pre-planned search warrant” was executed at a Te Kauwhata address.

“A quantity of methamphetamine and ammunition was located at the property.

“One person was taken into custody as a result of the warrant and inquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“A number of specialist staff were in attendance including police dog units.”

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News