In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Police investigate meth-laced lollies, NZ pilot crashes stolen helicopter and all eyes on the Official Cash Rate.

Have you seen Hannah?

Waikato police are looking for 16-year-old Hannah Eales who was last seen at her Te Awamutu home last night.

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald today Eales was reported missing around 7.30pm and had gone missing just before that.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.”

In a social media post, police said Eales may have walked to Kihikihi or Ōhaupō. Police told Waikato Herald that was the information received when she was reported missing.