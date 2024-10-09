One of New Zealand’s biggest drug busts uncovered, the new policy threatening 20 years behind bars for Kiwis in Bali and Florida braces for another ferocious storm.

Two Waikato police officers were assaulted during the arrest of a fleeing driver in Hamilton. They received minor injuries.

The arrested driver, a 39-year-old man, was being pursued by police after he fled a traffic stop and deliberately drove his vehicle into two police cars.

Waikato Police senior sergeant Leo Belay said the man was initially reported to police by members of the public due to his “manner of driving.”

“At about 10.15am the vehicle was located at the Five Cross Roads shops where police staff approached and spoke with the driver,” Belay said.

The driver refused to engage with police and fled the traffic stop, Belay said.