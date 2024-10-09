Advertisement
Waikato police officers assaulted during arrest of fleeing driver

Two Waikato police officers were assaulted during the arrest of a fleeing driver in Hamilton. They received minor injuries.

The arrested driver, a 39-year-old man, was being pursued by police after he fled a traffic stop and deliberately drove his vehicle into two police cars.

Waikato Police senior sergeant Leo Belay said the man was initially reported to police by members of the public due to his “manner of driving.”

“At about 10.15am the vehicle was located at the Five Cross Roads shops where police staff approached and spoke with the driver,” Belay said.

The driver refused to engage with police and fled the traffic stop, Belay said.

“Subsequently spikes were successfully deployed.

“The vehicle then fled to nearby Claude St, where police converged and located the man driving in a dangerous manner on the road, committing sustained loss of traction.

“The driver deliberately drove his vehicle into two of the responding police units, causing significant damage to all three vehicles involved.”

Belay said no one was injured as a result of the vehicle collisions.

“To mitigate the risk that the driver posed to the public, further police units that were responding managed to successfully block in the offending vehicle and safely bring it to a stop,” Belay said.

“During the arrest process, two police officers were assaulted by the driver, however their injuries were minor.”

Belay said the driver resisted arrest and police needed to use a Taser and OC spray to subdue him.

“The driver was restrained and taken into custody without further incident.”

Belay said the man will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with failure to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction, driving in a dangerous manner, assaults person with a blunt instrument (police), assaults police, and resists police.

