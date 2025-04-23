Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Waikato police name victim of fatal Horsham Downs crash

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read

Christopher Luxon visits Kiwi troops in the UK, NZ's economic recovery expected to be gradual and uneven and fears of more exclusion to gender minorities.

Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash in Horsham Downs on March 28.

He was 34-year-old Jesse Selwyn James Carlson, from Silverdale.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this extremely difficult time,” police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services just before 7.20pm on Friday, March 28 on Bankier Rd in Horsham Downs, Waikato.

At the time, police said one occupant of the vehicle was injured critically while another received minor injuries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carlson died in hospital on April 8.

Police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle - they hope the driver can help with information about a Horsham Downs crash in March.
Police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle - they hope the driver can help with information about a Horsham Downs crash in March.

In the statement releasing Carlson’s name, police said they were continuing to investigate the crash.

On April 9, police made a public appeal, requesting witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In particular, we would like to speak with the driver of the maroon-coloured SUV towing a boat that was travelling on Bankier Rd at the time of the crash.

“If you are the driver of that vehicle, or witnessed the crash, please contact Police on 105, either over the phone or online. Please reference file number 250329/2196.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News