Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash in Horsham Downs on March 28.

He was 34-year-old Jesse Selwyn James Carlson, from Silverdale.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this extremely difficult time,” police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services just before 7.20pm on Friday, March 28 on Bankier Rd in Horsham Downs, Waikato.

At the time, police said one occupant of the vehicle was injured critically while another received minor injuries.