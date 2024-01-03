Speed restrictions keep us all safe, argues a Waikato senior sergeant.

Waikato Police are warning drivers that the holiday congestion clearing is not an invitation to speed.

The Waikato region saw more fatalities than any other area over Christmas and New Year, with the Waikato road toll at seven people and the national fatality count ending at 19 for the period between 4pm on December 22 and 6am on January 3.

Several more people have been left injured in crashes across the country over the same time.

Police are concerned that drivers are not heeding warnings to drive safely, said Senior Sergeant Mark Pettigrew Waikato DCC.

“Waikato Police are experiencing a high number of calls about people who are driving well above the posted speed limit and putting themselves and other motorists at risk.

“Motorists who risk the safety of themselves and others can expect police will follow through with the appropriate enforcement action so we can make it a safe and enjoyable summer.”

Traffic around holiday hotspots and along highways was likely to stay heavy for the summer season, he said, and was something to factor in when planning journeys of any distance.

“We encourage all drivers to have patience, leave extra time to reach your destination and drive sober.”

Ultimately, Pettigrew said, it was never worth driving dangerously to shave a few seconds or minutes off arrival times. “Getting there alive and late is better than not arriving at all.”





