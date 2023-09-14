Hamilton Police Station. Photo / Alan Gibson

Police are developing a business case for a new hub in Hamilton.

“No site will be confirmed until the business case process to secure funding has been completed,” said Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird.

He said the business case process was expected to take 18 months.

Bird said the Hamilton Central Police Station was the district headquarters and was a critical site for the police and the Waikato district.

“The existing station is over 50 years old. Police are actively considering how to ensure the district headquarters keeps pace with the evolving demands of policing and what future needs will be for the district,” he said.