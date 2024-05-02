How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two cars, near Eureka, between Hamilton and Morrinsville.

A police statement said the incident happened at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Tauwhare Rd and was reported at about 7.20am.

“Indications are that there have been injuries,” the statement said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Waikato Herald police were the lead agency in the incident.

“You will have to approach police for comment.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the scene.

“We received a call at 7.21am about an incident on Tauwhare Rd, Eureka. We responded with one ambulance which took one patient in moderate condition to Waikato Hospital.”





As of 9am the southbound lane of SH26 was partially blocked, motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported the crash on social media at 8.14am.

“Reports of a crash on SH26 near Tauwhare Rd, Eureka between Hamilton & Morrinsville. Please follow directions of emergency services in the area. Delays in the area are likely,” the post said.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.