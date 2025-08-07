The one-day operation targeted offenders with active warrants to arrest in several Waikato towns, police said.

A police operation has netted 11 alleged offenders in Waikato including one accused of assaulting a child.

The warrants to arrest were for unrelated incidents in the Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Te Awamutu, and Kihikihi areas, relating to shoplifting, theft, receiving stolen property, assaulting a child, burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, obtaining by deception, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Six men and five women, between the ages of 21 and 59, are due to appear in court at a later date.