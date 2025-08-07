“A number of those arrested today have caused significant harm in our community, and this operation shows that police will not tolerate it,” Western Waikato Area Commander Inspector Karl Thornton said.
“Police are pleased with the outcomes of this operation, however, acknowledge the increased police presence may have caused concern within the community.
“Our whānau engagement team and Maori Pasifika Ethnic Services are out in the community to ensure those affected are provided with support moving forward.”
Police urge the public to contact police immediately on 111 if they see any unlawful or suspicious activity.
Information can also be reported after the fact, or in non-emergencies, via their 105 services, and anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.