Waikato police arrest 11 in warrant crackdown, child assault charge laid

Waikato Herald
The one-day operation targeted offenders with active warrants to arrest in several Waikato towns, police said.

A police operation has netted 11 alleged offenders in Waikato including one accused of assaulting a child.

The warrants to arrest were for unrelated incidents in the Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Te Awamutu, and

