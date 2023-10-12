Young Plumber of the Year Waikato / King Country regional winner Cody Hall (right) and runner-up Sam Sonneveld. Photo / Young Plumbers Club

Young plumber comp

Hamiltonian Cody Hall, 26, from CF Reese Plumbing has won the Young Plumber of the Year Waikato / King Country regional final for a second time. He will now represent the regions at the national final on November 15 in Hamilton. Cody first won the regional title in 2021.

New Zoo baby

Hamilton Zoo Zebra Marbles, 20, has welcomed a foal. The new addition was born last Friday night, but the gender is still to be determined.

Re-use initiative launched

Let’s Reuse Hamilton, a new waste-minimisation initiative, launched last week in the hope of reducing the amount of waste created by disposable coffee cups. When visiting Kopi Cafe, Rocket Coffee Roasters, Cream Eatery, Sierra Cafe or Weave Eatery, people can now borrow a reusable cup.

Waikato Sports Awards

Nominations for the Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards have been extended until October 13. The awards seek winners in eight categories.

Coromandel road repair

Repair works for Tapu-Coroglen Rd are now under way. The road has been closed since January and continues to be closed during the repair but contractors say they observed people moving site fences to try to get through. The road is impassable in places due to large excavations.

Water treatment plant

Morrinsville’s new temporary water treatment plant is getting connected to Morrinsville’s existing water network this week. The temporary plant will help reduce the effects a dry summer might have on Morrinsville’s water supply. A new permanent water treatment plant is set to be up and running by mid-2024.

Bike path

Work to extend the $10.2 million walking and cycling path in Cambridge started this week. Once complete, the path will connect to the existing Hamilton Rd pathway and follow Bryce St, Duke St, Wilson St and Victoria Bridge. It is expected to be completed by May 2024.

Waipā trees poisoned

Fifteen large trees on Karāpiro’s Maungatautari Rd have been poisoned during Cyclone Gabrielle. Those trees, including a group of smaller weed-type trees, are being removed now. People can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Leamington Domain revamp

A draft plan to revamp Leamington Domain in Cambridge is open for feedback until October 20. The plan, including a new playground, was developed following engagement with the community in April.