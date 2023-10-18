Taupō Airport has won another award. Photo / Taupō District Council

Award for airport

Taupō Airport won the Commercial and non-Aeronautical Initiative of the Year Award at the New Zealand Airports Hui 2023. Judges praised the airport’s transition from a dated terminal to an award-winning architecturally designed terminal.

Bike park reopens

Craters Mountain Bike Park, Taupō, is reopening this Saturday, October 21 after the track was damaged by the cyclone earlier this year. An official opening will be held at the park on November 4, 10am-2pm.

No seatbelt

Taupō road policing Sergeant Wayne Dickson said police have carried out a number of road checkpoints over the last seven weeks near schools and in townships. Ninety-four times police have located unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants, many of them children.

Bikes in Schools

School students from 12 schools in the Waitomo District have now access to bicycles thanks to a funding boost from Sport New Zealand. The bikes will be shared amongst the schools and used for various school activities.

Coromandel Kiwis

Last week, Coromandel volunteer group Thames Coast Kiwi Care celebrated Save the Kiwi Week, an occasion to also mark a major milestone: When the group formed in 2006, there were just 28 kiwi living locally. Now, the group estimates to have 350 kiwi in the recovery area.

Sunken vessel

The 50-foot vessel that sunk in Mercury Bay earlier this month is being dismantled by salvors on Cooks Beach. The salvage company tried to refloat the boat so it could be taken to Whitianga for removal, but it wasn’t possible as the bow and stern were starting to break up.

Rail crossing

Te Kauwhata rail crossing will be closed on Saturday, October 21, from 7pm to 6am due to resurfacing work where the railway tracks need to be temporarily removed. Traffic will be unable to enter or exit Te Kauwhata from or to the west during this time. Detours will be in place.

Raglan water

Following the discharge of treated wastewater into Raglan Harbour last week, the public was urged not to collect shellfish or swim there. Watercare has now completed testing and people can resume swimming and collecting shellfish.

Kerbside collection

There are no changes to Hamilton kerbside services over Labour weekend, bins can be put out as normal, by 7am.