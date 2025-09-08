“He demonstrated strong technical knowledge and a clear understanding of his project during the site visit and interview.

“In the practical build, Josh stood out by presenting one of the only correct screw patterns for the legs, showcasing both skill and precision.

“His attention to detail, professionalism, and calm approach under pressure confirmed that he is an exceptional apprentice.”

JCC Build director Will Johnston said Gullery’s win had been a “significant” achievement.

“Josh... [is] the sort of guy that gets other people on board, a natural leader.

“I’m really proud of what Josh has achieved. This is another a clear demonstration of where he’s heading with his career. His win was well deserved.

“Josh’s journey showcases not only his personal commitment but also the core values of JCC Build: innovation, excellence, and integrity.

“We look forward to following Josh’s progress at the National Finals.”

Master Builders Apprentice of the Year Waikato winners 2025: Mason Apperley, Josh Gullery and Cam Brydon. Photo / Michael Bradley, Barker Photography

In second was Cam Brydon, of Foster Construction, and third was Mason Apperley, of Grant Stewart Building. All three were trained by BCITO.

About Brydon, the judges said he was a “confident and accomplished young professional”.

“Cam’s submission highlighted his impressive industry knowledge and confident communication skills.

“In the practical build, Cam’s well-rounded abilities, focus, and composure reinforced his position as a highly capable apprentice.”

In the eyes of the judges, Apperley was “a standout competitor”.

“On the tools, Mason worked with methodical precision, displaying excellent time management and skill which resembled that of an experienced builder.”

The Waikato competition was held alongside several other regional rounds.

The leading apprentice from each region will now progress to the national competition in Auckland in October, which includes a 45-minute interview with a national judging panel and a six-hour practical challenge.

Master Builders chief executive Ankit Sharma said the annual competition showed the future of the construction sector was “in good hands”.

“It’s inspiring to see young apprentices stepping up - learning not just how to build homes, but how to lead teams and deliver quality for communities across Aotearoa,” Sharma said.

“Our industry is growing and changing, with new technologies, building systems, and regulations. But the need for skilled people on the tools remains at the heart of it.”

Master Builders Apprentice of the Year, held in partnership with Carters, celebrates outstanding talent in carpentry and aims to promote the many career opportunities within New Zealand’s building and construction sector.

For more information about the competition, visit apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz.