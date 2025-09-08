“On the tools, Mason worked with methodical precision, displaying excellent time management and skill which resembled that of an experienced builder.”
The Waikato competition was held alongside several other regional rounds.
The leading apprentice from each region will now progress to the national competition in Auckland in October, which includes a 45-minute interview with a national judging panel and a six-hour practical challenge.
Master Builders chief executive Ankit Sharma said the annual competition showed the future of the construction sector was “in good hands”.
“It’s inspiring to see young apprentices stepping up - learning not just how to build homes, but how to lead teams and deliver quality for communities across Aotearoa,” Sharma said.
“Our industry is growing and changing, with new technologies, building systems, and regulations. But the need for skilled people on the tools remains at the heart of it.”
Master Builders Apprentice of the Year, held in partnership with Carters, celebrates outstanding talent in carpentry and aims to promote the many career opportunities within New Zealand’s building and construction sector.
For more information about the competition, visit apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz.