More accommodation for Waikato’s tourism industry is on the way after the opening of a new high-end hotel and two further developments making progress.
The Clements Hotel in Cambridge recently opened its doors after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment of the 1866 beaux-arts Masonic hotel, while the Pullman Hotel development at MistryCentre, Centre Place shopping mall, is on track to open to guests late next year.
The Templeton Group development, earmarked for Hamilton’s Victoria St, is expected to lodge resource consent applications soon.
Also, the Waikato Chamber of Commerce said in April that a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel had been proposed just off the expressway at Cambridge.
The news comes after a recent feasibility study, backed by Hamilton City Council, showed Hamilton alone needed 497 additional hotel rooms by 2030.
Greenwell said The Clements was stunning and had been refurbished with love and attention to detail.
“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind – The Clements is set to become an icon of Cambridge.”
The boutique hotel features 29 rooms, including two accessible rooms, a restaurant, cafe and wine bar and meeting and event spaces.
The former horse stables have been transformed into three interlinked private suites, while the original 150-year-old basement has been reimagined as “1866”, an underground speakeasy bar inspired by Chicago’s Prohibition-era haunts.
Many original architectural features, such as stained-glass windows and the wooden staircase, have been restored.
Named after Archibald Clements, who built the original hotel in the 1800s, The Clements is managed by New Zealand company Capstone Hotel Management and owned by Gerry Westenberg and Jo Pannell.
Capstone Hotel Management is taking care of several New Zealand hotels, including Te Karaka Lodge in north Waikato and SOHO Hotel Auckland.
The Clements general manager Cameron Kellow said he was thrilled about the opening.
“We’re positioned to elevate Cambridge’s accommodation offering ... while becoming a destination for exceptional dining [and] memorable events.
“[It] honours the past while embracing the future. We’re excited to see The Clements reclaim its rightful place as the social heart of Cambridge.”
Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said the opening of the hotel was “a wonderful moment” for Cambridge and the district.
“It’s fantastic to see such a significant investment in our town, one that will strengthen our local economy, create jobs and provide an exceptional new space for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The Clements is located at 68 Duke St, Cambridge. Room rates start from $415.
For more information and to book, visit clements.co.nz.
Pullman Hotel’s ‘substantial’ progress
Since the announcement in June last year that Hamilton’s tallest building will be transformed into a $100 million, 191-room premium Pullman Hotel, developer Sanjil Mistry and his team have been busy.
Eleven levels of old windows have been removed, with only levels 12 and 15 left to be removed by the end of September.