Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato hotels: The Clements opens in Cambridge, Hamilton developments progress

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

The Clements Hotel recently opened in Cambridge.

The Clements Hotel recently opened in Cambridge.

More accommodation for Waikato’s tourism industry is on the way after the opening of a new high-end hotel and two further developments making progress.

The Clements Hotel in Cambridge recently opened its doors after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment of the 1866 beaux-arts Masonic hotel, while the Pullman Hotel development at Mistry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save