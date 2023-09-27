Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club will celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club celebrates its 30th anniversary on October 21 at the Hamilton Gardens.

There will be a celebratory get-together in which members, past members and other balloonists will gather to commemorate the club.

In April 1993, there was a small balloon fiesta held in Hamilton.

At the time, there were half a dozen budding balloonists from around New Zealand who had purchased their own balloons and learned to fly.

Given the success of this gathering and the support of the local community, a gem of an idea was sown.

Over the next two months, the idea developed, and on June 23, 1993, an application for incorporation was signed by 12 budding balloonists.

Of the 12 people signing the application, Paul Archer is still a member of the club.

On July 7, 1993, the Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club was formally gazetted as an incorporated society.

The club members rallied together to raise funds to purchase a balloon for the club, and on September 18, 1993, the new club balloon, ‘ZK-LUB’, built by Cameron Balloons in England, took its first flight from Innes Common.

Alistair Malcolm was the pilot in charge (PIC).

The ZK-LUB balloon. Photo / Dave Norris

By February 13, 1994, the balloon had logged 50 flying hours. Such was the interest generated by this balloon, it wasn’t long before a second balloon, ‘ZK-FBC’, was purchased in March 1995.

The envelopes are built from rip-stop nylon and generally have a flying life of 300-400 hours.

In the first 12 months, ZK-LUB logged about 70 hours of flying time.

By the late 1990s, the envelope needed replacing and ‘Moody Blues’ was purchased, followed by ‘Waikato Sunrise’ in 2006.

Both these envelopes have passed their flying hour ratings, and this year, a new envelope was purchased.

The club balloons have been far and wide throughout New Zealand, in places such as Wānaka, Ōamaru, Methven, Christchurch, Blenheim, Wellington (Night Glow), Levin, Masterton, Waipukerau, Taupō, Tauranga, Rotorua and throughout the Waikato.

The club has been instrumental in training many pilots who have gone on to purchase their own balloons.

Some have headed off overseas to gain a commercial balloon licence and make flying their occupation.

Local commercial pilot Mark Brown started his flying with the Waikato club.

The club provides hot air balloon pilot training and has an active junior balloonist group, in which younger members learn all the principles of crewing and flying using a model balloon.

Hot air ballooning is a worldwide sport, and this year, Hamilton’s Katie Pepper will represent New Zealand at the Women’s World Hot Air Ballooning Championships in Australia.

Those interested in attending the 30th-anniversary event are to contact secretary Glenda Dennler via glendaandrolf@gmail.com so the club can finalise a booking.

There will also be a weekend of flying activities.

Anyone interested in joining the club and coming out crewing or learning to fly can email the balloon club at: waikatohotairballoonclub@gmail.com.

