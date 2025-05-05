The most severe complications from Pseudomonas infections can lead to sepsis, multi-organ failure and death.
In response to questions from Waikato Herald, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora said Waikato Hospital “is responding to positive testing for Pseudomonas aeruginosa within its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [NICU]”.
Health New Zealand Waikato medical director of women’s and children’s health, Stephen Adams, told the Herald all affected babies “are receiving appropriate individualised care and have contact precautions in place to prevent transmission”.
According to Adams, there have been no reports of new infections in more than three weeks.
“Another unique feature is its ability to form biofilms. Biofilms protect the bacteria from environmental threats, the host immune system and antibiotic treatments, making infections difficult to eradicate, especially in hospital settings.”
Pletzer said treating infections in newborns was also more challenging than in adults, requiring careful antibiotic selection, dosing and monitoring.
“Consultation with an infectious disease specialist is crucial,“ Pletzer said.
“Strict infection control protocols should be implemented, including enhanced hand hygiene for anyone entering the NICU, thorough and frequent cleaning of rooms and equipment and ensuring the safety of the hospital’s water supply.”
Pletzer said the seriousness of the situation depended on the strain’s resistance to antibiotics.
“If a multidrug-resistant strain is present, containment and strict infection control measures are critical to preventing further spread and protecting vulnerable infants.”