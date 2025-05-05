The first case was reported on December 28.

Adams said the hospital could not confirm how many babies were affected “due to very small numbers and the risk of individuals becoming identifiable”.

“Visitor restrictions are in place for the NICU, with a limit of two parents or caregivers for each family,” Adams said.

Babies in the care of Waikato Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit have tested positive for the “highly adaptable” bacteria Pseudonomas aeruginosa.

“There are strict hygiene requirements for anyone entering and exiting the ward.”

Adams said Pseudomonas aeruginosa was generally found in soil and water and was easily transmitted through contact.

“Premature babies are susceptible to bacterial colonisation or infection due to their low immunity.

“Those testing positive will generally be asymptomatic or have limited signs of infection but they are at greater risk of serious infection than healthy adults.”

Adams said the NICU had extremely strict infection prevention protocols in place and was working closely with Infection Prevention and Control to eliminate the bacteria.

“The NICU remains a very safe environment for pre-term babies and babies born with high needs across the Waikato, and the wider Te Manawa Taki region.

“There is a regular cycle of precautionary screening in place for a range of infections.”

In response to follow-up questions about when the visitor restrictions were put in place, a Health New Zealand spokesperson said:

“The visitor restrictions referred to in our statement are a general policy which has been in place since the Covid-19 pandemic.”

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa and how dangerous is it?

University of Otago Department of Microbiology and Immunology associate professor Daniel Pletzer said Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections could lead to serious complications.

“The most severe include the spread of the bacteria to the bloodstream and other organs, potentially resulting in sepsis, multi-organ failure and death.”

While it rarely causes disease in healthy individuals, Pletzer said, Pseudomonas posed a significant risk to immunocompromised people.

“Pre-term infants, particularly those with low birth weights, are also at higher risk of serious infections.”

University of Otago Department of Microbiology and Immunology Associate Professor Daniel Pletzer.

Pletzer said Pseudomonas is a well-known cause of hospital-acquired infections and easily spread through contaminated surfaces like taps and sinks, medical equipment and direct human contact.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa is highly adaptable and can survive in a wide range of harsh environments, making it a true survival specialist.”

Pletzer said some strains of the bacteria could be resistant to “nearly all available antibiotics”.

“Another unique feature is its ability to form biofilms. Biofilms protect the bacteria from environmental threats, the host immune system and antibiotic treatments, making infections difficult to eradicate, especially in hospital settings.”

Pletzer said treating infections in newborns was also more challenging than in adults, requiring careful antibiotic selection, dosing and monitoring.

“Consultation with an infectious disease specialist is crucial,“ Pletzer said.

“Strict infection control protocols should be implemented, including enhanced hand hygiene for anyone entering the NICU, thorough and frequent cleaning of rooms and equipment and ensuring the safety of the hospital’s water supply.”

Pletzer said the seriousness of the situation depended on the strain’s resistance to antibiotics.

“If a multidrug-resistant strain is present, containment and strict infection control measures are critical to preventing further spread and protecting vulnerable infants.”

In 2020, four newborn babies and four of their caregivers developed symptoms of antibiotic-resistant superbug MRSA at Waikato Hospital’s NICU.

The then Waikato DHB said the outbreak ended after no new cases were identified for eight weeks.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.