Waikato lock Jade Coates is one of two players earning their 10th Waikato cap and Mooloo Bell this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC has named its side to face Canterbury at Rugby Park in Christchurch for round two of the Farah Palmer Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach James Semple made three changes to his starting XV that beat Bay of Plenty Volcanix last weekend.

The front row is unchanged from last week, with the only change to the tight five being at lock. Chyna Hohepa moves from No 8 and will start in the second row with Jade Coates.

Logan Hauraki moves to the reserves to provide impact when called upon.

With Hohepa moving into the second row, Mia Anderson comes off the bench and starts at blindside flanker, pushing Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland to No 8.