Waikato FPC make three changes for clash with Canterbury

By Waikato Rugby
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Waikato lock Jade Coates is one of two players earning their 10th Waikato cap and Mooloo Bell this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC has named its side to face Canterbury at Rugby Park in Christchurch for round two of the Farah Palmer Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach James Semple made three changes to his starting XV that beat Bay of Plenty Volcanix last weekend.

The front row is unchanged from last week, with the only change to the tight five being at lock. Chyna Hohepa moves from No 8 and will start in the second row with Jade Coates.

Logan Hauraki moves to the reserves to provide impact when called upon.

With Hohepa moving into the second row, Mia Anderson comes off the bench and starts at blindside flanker, pushing Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland to No 8.

Emma-Lee Heta retains her place at openside flanker.

The only change to the backs is on the left wing, and is a straight swap with Reese Anderson coming off the bench and trading places with Montessa Tairakena.

In the reserves, Finau Mafi, Toka Natua and Tafiau Fetalaiga have all been included for the first time in 2024 to add to their provincial caps, and University player Hinemaringi Scott has a chance to make her Waikato debut.

Two players are in line for milestones; they are Jade Coates and Tafiau Fetalaiga, who are both set for their 10th Waikato cap earning them their Mooloo Bell.

Kickoff in Christchurch is 2.05pm.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC take on Canterbury:

1. Chyann Kaitapu (Melville)

2. Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Ōtorohanga)

3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (Melville)

4. Chyna Hohepa (Kihikihi) – captain

5. Jade Coates (Hamilton Old Boys)

6. Mia Anderson

7. Emma-Lee Heta (Ōtorohanga)

8. Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (Melville) – vice-captain

9. Violet Hapi-Wise (Suburbs)

10. Kiriana Nolan (Kihikihi)

11. Reese Anderson (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Chelsea Semple (University)

13. Rina Paraone (Ōtorohanga)

14. Lela Ieremia (Melville)

15. Kaea Nepia (Hamilton Old Boys)

Reserves:

16. Finau Mafi (University)

17. Toka Natua (University)

18. Tafiau Fetalaiga (Hamilton Old Boys)

19. Logan Hauraki (University)

20. Nyesha Hamilton (Hamilton Old Boys)

21. Ariana Bayler (Hamilton Old Boys)

22. Hinemaringi Scott (University)*

23. Montessa Tairakena (Hamilton Old Boys)

* = Waikato Debut

