Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Waikato fatal crash: SH1 closed at Putāruru

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
SH1 is closed after a fatal crash at Putaruru in South Waikato.

SH1 is closed after a fatal crash at Putaruru in South Waikato.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Putāruru.

The crash, just south of Putāruru near Domain Rd, was reported about 8.15am.

The road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the crash were under way, police said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should follow directions of emergency services in the area.

Delays in the area were likely.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Waikato News