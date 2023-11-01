One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Putāruru.
The crash, just south of Putāruru near Domain Rd, was reported about 8.15am.
The road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Inquiries into the crash were under way, police said.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should follow directions of emergency services in the area.
Delays in the area were likely.
