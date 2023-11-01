SH1 is closed after a fatal crash at Putaruru in South Waikato.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Putāruru.

The crash, just south of Putāruru near Domain Rd, was reported about 8.15am.

The road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the crash were under way, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should follow directions of emergency services in the area.

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is CLOSED between Domain Rd & Princess St, just south of Putaruru. Delay your journey or follow the directions of emergency services as detour routes are set and expect delays: https://t.co/Mh1l40y6KU ^TP pic.twitter.com/nhvMNuEIiD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 1, 2023

Delays in the area were likely.

