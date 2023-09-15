Lane reductions and other traffic management will stay in place at weekends. Photo / NZME

Motorists on State Highway 1 in Waikato are advised to expect delays this weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says lane reductions and other traffic management at works on the Rangiriri section of the Waikato Expressway will stay in place at weekends.

Waka Kotahi had planned to have all lanes open on weekends.

Travellers should allow extra time if travelling on this section of the expressway, Waka Kotahi said.

It was recommended drivers merge early into a single lane to help lessen congestion.

The first stage of the work has started and will run into next week before moving on to the next phase.

Each stage required different on- and off-ramp closures, so people were asked to take extra care when travelling through the interchanges by following any temporary speed limits, traffic management and signs.

This work was weather-dependent and timing would be determined following the investigation phase of each section.

Waka Kotahi apologised in advance for any disruption.




