From this Sunday state highway traffic will be managed through the worksite with a single lane in each direction. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorists using State Highway 1 at Rangiriri face four weeks of disruption for scheduled road maintenance.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised drivers to plan ahead for upcoming ramp closures and detours while road resurfacing is carried out on State Highway 1 along the 4.8km Rangiriri section of the Waikato Expressway.

From this Sunday state highway traffic will be managed through the worksite with a single lane in each direction, and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h in place.

Waka Kotahi says the closure of on and off-ramps is necessary at various times to complete the work, requiring local traffic to use alternative routes.

Rangiriri remedial works schedule.

The work is scheduled to be carried out in stages over four weeks, starting on September 3. Day and night shifts will operate from Sunday nights to Thursday nights, with Fridays as a contingency, with dates subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

Week 1: September 3, northbound lanes closed. Rangiriri Interchange off-ramp closed. Use the Te Kauwhata off-ramp to leave the highway to go to Te Kauwhata, Rangiriri and Glen Murray Bridge.

Week 2: September 10, southbound lanes closed. Rangiriri on-ramp closed. Use the Te Kauwhata on-ramp to go south.

Week 3: September 17, northbound lane closed. Te Kauwhata off-ramp closed. Use the Rangiriri off-ramp to leave the highway to go to Te Kauwhata, Rodda Rd, Rangiriri and Glen Murray Bridge.

Week 4: September 24, southbound lanes closed. Te Kauwhata on-ramp closed, Rangiriri off-ramp closed. Use the Rangiriri on-ramp to go south, the Te Kauwhata off-ramp to exit.

Local drivers are urged to watch out for ramp closures and follow all signage. SH1 travellers are asked to comply with temporary 50km/h speed restrictions, merge early and watch for a changing road layout.

Waka Kotahi says once the remedial works are completed all lanes will be open to traffic under a 70km/h temporary speed restriction until the final surface is applied in summer. This time is required for the new surface to settle.