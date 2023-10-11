Equifest showcases all aspects of the equine industry.

A look at this month’s entertainment calendar shows that October is not only a big deal in the world of politics but also in terms of events.

There are a number of annual classics coming up, including Taupō’s Equifest, Raglan Arts Weekend and the Pink Walk and Run.

Performing arts enthusiasts will enjoy a mix of concerts and stage shows.

Other events include:

● Toi Koru: Sandy Adsett, art exhibition, now at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Toi Koru is the first major survey exhibition of paintings by the Māori master of colour and kōwhaiwhai, Dr Sandy Adsett. Featuring paintings created over six decades, the exhibition features artworks from collections including Te Papa Tongarewa and Auckland Art Gallery, and a new series of paintings created especially for the exhibition. Free entry.

● Matamata Historical Society Book Fair, now until October 14, 9am at Matamata Memorial Centre, Tainui Street

Get great book bargains and help support the work of the Matamata Historical Society. The society’s volunteers collect books from the community all year and offer them during their annual Book Fair for sale to help keep the displays in the Firth Tower Museum up to date.

Bruce Delamitri (Arthur Van Resseghem) and Wayne Hudson (Jono Freebairn) in Popcorn. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

● Popcorn by Ben Elton, theatre show, now until October 21 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Set in the Beverly Hills homes of Oscar-winning movie director Bruce Delamitri, Popcorn is a satirical comedy thriller. When notorious killers Wayne and Scout interrupt Bruce’s passionate introduction to Brooke Daniels, a model and actress, they want more than an autograph from their cinematic idol. Tickets via iticket.

● Elton John vs Billy Joel Tribute, concert, October 13, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Your favourite Elton and Billy songs performed by two Kiwi musicians Cam and Sam. The concert features costumes, two grand pianos in black and white, a lighting show, plenty of banter and all the songs you love. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Equifest, equestrian event, October 13-15, 8.30am at Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, 136 Rapids Road, Taupo

Three days of celebrating all things equine. From professionals to enthusiasts of all disciplines, riding levels and ages, this event has something for every horse enthusiast in store. Highlights include seminars, competitions, night shows and an abundance of exhibitors. Tickets are available via equifest.co.nz.

● Austen Found - The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen, October 14, 7pm at The Plaza, 50-59 Kensington St, Putaruru

Addicted to Darcy? Lost all Sense and Sensibility? Well put down your cross-stitching and join Penny Ashton, Lori Dungey and Jamie Burgess, as they swoon, romp, and pianoforte their way through an entirely improvised Austenian Musical. Tickets via 07 8838596 or theplaza@plaza.org.nz.

● Bicycle Revolution Cambridge: Karapiro 100K Flyer, bicycle race, October 14, 7am at Mighty River Domain

The Waipa District hosts the 23rd 100K Flyer for the fourth year. Join around 1500 cyclists in this 100km circuit where participants ride through quiet-rolling country roads. Also on offer for 2023 are the 50km and 15km courses, making this cycling event suitable for the entire family. Tickets via the event’s website.

The Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) will kick off soon while the Preview Exhibition is already open.

● MX Mooloo Drag Pageant, October 14, 7pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

This is the second year for the MX Mooloo Drag Pageant. The Haus of Blaster has been working hard to bring you all a wonderful lineup of drag talent of all genders, ages, and species. The judging panel includes local icon Gloriousole and Yuri Guaii from season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder. The show is PG, so the whole family can enjoy a night full of wonderful Dragtastic performances. Tickets via The Meteor’s website.

● Garden Place Movies: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, outdoor movie, October 14, 7.30pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

Come down to Garden Place for an outdoor movie on the big screen. Enjoy dinner in the central city or grab a takeaway. Popcorn, ice cream and hot chocolate available from 6.30pm at Atticus Treats. BYO blankets, food and chairs. This event will be cancelled if it’s raining. Free event.

● Hospital Revue, fundraising event, October 19 and 20, 7pm at Hamilton’s Clarence Street Theatre

After a ten-year hiatus, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) Waikato can present the annual Hospital Revue again, this year under the theme Virus Ridicilous. The show continues a proud tradition of skits, songs and parodies performed by local hardworking health professionals. Profits will go to True Colours, a non-profit organisation supporting children with a serious health condition and their families. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Gráda, Irish folk music concert, October 20, 7pm at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, Gate 2B, Knighton Rd, University of Waikato, Hamilton

Trad group Gráda is a nine-date tour across New Zealand and will stop in Hamilton. The group has members from Ireland and New Zealand and draws inspiration from folk, jazz, world music and Americana. The programme includes original songs and instrumentals. Tickets via Ticketek.

● ClubFest, motorsport event, October 21-22 October at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

This annual Car Club mega meet is a celebration of the car club culture in New Zealand. A sold-out event since 2020, ClubFest is a series of track sessions and activities aimed at giving car clubs the opportunity to cruise, drive and skid around Hampton Downs in a safe and controlled environment. Spectator tickets are available at the gate.

The Breast Cancer Research Trust’s Pink Walk and Run is an annual staple in October.

● Raglan Arts Weekend, open arts studio event, October 21-23 in Raglan

The annual Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) is now in its 13th year and set to draw thousands of art aficionados to Raglan to get a sneak peek into the creative process of the local talent. Visit over 60 artists working in a diverse range of media from recycled metal, silk fabrics and ceramics to jewellery, photography and taxidermy. This year also sees the launch of The Hatch - an emerging artists exhibition. More info at raglanartsweekend.nz.

● Ladies Night - New Zealand’s Sexiest Comedy Ever, October 22, 4pm and 8pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

This hilarious new production of Ladies Night follows the story of Craig, Barry, Norm, Wes and Gavin who dare each other to put on a male strip show. But the spur-of-the-moment idea rapidly becomes a reality and with the terrifying prospect of actually having to strip in front of the public, the five blokes set about transforming themselves from beer belly to Six Pack. Think Magic Mike with a double shot of Kiwi humour. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Pink Walk & Run, fundraising event, October 26 at Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

The Pink Walk and Run is an annual family sports event raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Take on the 3.8km walk around Hamilton Lake or run 5km around the lake and Innes Common. Come dressed in your best pink or yellow finery - there are spot prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed individuals, groups and pooch. Register via breastcancerresearch.org.nz.

● Sika Show, hunting and outdoor expo, October 28-29 at Mystery Creek Events Centre, Hamilton

If you are interested in anything outdoors, hunting, camping, 4x4ing, conservation, nature artworks, cooking, butchery, adventure and travel, this event is for you. This year, the event celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tickets via sikashow.co.nz.

● Waikato A&P Show, agricultural and pastoral event, October 28-29, 9am at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Head along to the Waikato A&P show for a two-day event full of traditional animal competitions, entertainment for the whole family and shopping local with a range of outdoor market stalls. Tickets via waikatoaandp.co.nz.