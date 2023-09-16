Phalaenopsis orchids are the world's number one selling indoor plant. Photo / NZME

Flowering orchids aren’t easy plants to transport for any distance, but hobby growers from around New Zealand are planning how to pack vanloads of plants in bloom as they converge on the Mystery Creek Events Centre at the end of September.

The Orchids & More event will feature artistic displays of flowering orchids by clubs and societies from the Bay of Islands to Canterbury, plus displays by the Waikato Iris Group and the Hamilton Floral Art Group.

The event has attracted two orchid vendors from overseas as well as vendors from around the top half of the North Island, selling everything from indoor plants and rare perennials to specialist potting mixes, hand-made pots, and biological control solutions for home gardeners.

“We’re so grateful for the funding support and sponsorship we’ve managed to attract,” says organising committee chairman Keith Smart of Te Awamutu. “It has helped us keep the entry charge as low as possible in recognition of these tough economic times.”

Keith Smart of Te Awamutu who is part of Orchids & More's organising committee chairman

Adding value for visitors are the free daily talks and demonstrations by Francine Thomas, an internationally renowned floral artist from Tauranga; Amy Roberts, owner of Villaleigh Garden and Nursery near Huntly; Chris Thompson of Pukekohe, owner of Bioforce (biological control); Bill Pepperell of Waikato, who loves anything unusual in horticulture; and Whangārei-based houseplant specialist Thomas Brown.

Francine Thomas, an internationally renowned floral artist, is set to attend Orchids & More.

Orchids & More is an umbrella event for the 10th National Orchid Expo, a triennial event that is held in a different city each time and is the first time since 2019 that New Zealand’s orchid community has been able to come together and celebrate their hobby.

Matamata resident Maurice Bycroft is among the experts giving a talk to expo registrants, which, apart from one talk, is not open to the public.

Gael Donaghy, chairwoman of the New Zealand Native Orchid Group, will give an illustrated talk about Aotearoa’s orchids at 3pm on Friday, September 29, and for $5, visitors are welcome to attend that.

“Orchids & More is a chance to share our passion for these gorgeous plants with the general public, who, we hope, may become equally smitten,” Keith says. “Come and talk to the growers because you’ll find there will always be at least one type of orchid to suit your growing space and conditions.”

Orchids & More runs from September 29 to October 1 at Mystery Creek Events Centre. Tickets are $10 at the door (under 12 are free). Doors open from 10am to 4pm on Friday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.