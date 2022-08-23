Waikato District Council chief executive Gavin Ion. Photo / Supplied

As many tier one councils across the country continue to notify a change to their district plans that will allow for the development of up to three homes, and up to 11 metres high in some residential areas, under the Government's new Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), Waikato District Council is delaying notification as it carefully considers the specific requirements of its communities.

There are four towns within the district that meet the legislative criteria for the application of the MDRS – Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Tuakau, and Pokeno. However, it may not be appropriate for the MDRS to be applied to the entirety of the towns without some modification, the council says.

This could be because of matters such as there being significant heritage or character value, or because of specific hazards, such as flooding.

The council's chief executive, Gavin Ion, says it's paramount the MDRS apply only to areas where it is appropriate to do so and where there are not any elevated or unmanageable risks.

"The Waikato district encompasses a wide variety of topographic and demographic considerations including agricultural and coastland, heritage sites, riverside properties, historic sites, and more. We need to ensure we do not apply a cookie-cutter approach in a way that could disadvantage residents in our district.

"Ensuring that we have a framework that is fit for purpose is critical for us as a council, and especially to be able to continue to deliver on our promise to create communities that are liveable, thriving and connected," says Ion.

The council has asked the Minister of Environment for an extension to the notification date, to September 19. A 30-day public submission period will still be provided.