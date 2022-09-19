The new rules will allow for the development of up to three homes, up to 11 metres high in some residential areas. Image / Supplied

The Waikato District Council is "reluctantly'' pushing ahead with planning changes forced on it by the central Government which will allow higher-density housing in some areas of Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Tuakau and Pōkeno.

Waikato mayor Allan Sanson says the situation his council and others find themselves in is concerning and he believes the Government is holding councils to ransom over its Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) legislation.

The new rules will allow for the development of up to three homes, up to 11m high in some residential areas, without needing a resource consent or permission from neighbours.

The district's towns of Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Tuakau and Pōkeno meet the legislative criteria for the application of the medium-density standards.

Alongside other tier-one councils across the country, the council is being forced to notify a variation to the district plan that will increase housing density by dramatically relaxing planning rules.

The planning change has been formally notified and is open for public submissions until Friday, October 28.

Waikato District Council mayor Allan Sanson. Photo / Waikato District Council

"The whole approach is too cookie cutter and there is no ability to tailor this for our communities to ensure that they are being considered on their own merits," says Sanson.

"To apply the same rules to the likes of Auckland and Hamilton and then use that same broad brush to consider the towns across our district is simply ridiculous and in so many other contexts just wouldn't happen. It is a nonsense."

The mayor - who is not seeking re-election this year - says it is the worst planning direction and outcome he has seen in his 21 years of local politics and he is disappointed his councillors have had no choice but to sit by and begrudgingly let it happen, albeit knowing they had at least tried to find a solution.

Sanson says the changes proposed in the variation focus on the increased density around the town centres that are primarily within the areas already zoned as medium density in the proposed district plan.

"That is at least something that should provide a level of reassurance for our communities," he says.

More detailed information and a submission form to share feedback in either support of, or opposition to, the changes can be found on the Waikato District Council website.



A series of webinars are planned where residents will be able to ask any questions or seek clarification on the proposed changes. These will be advertised through the council's website and social media channels.

The Government has also funded an independent service to help those who want to make formal submissions and Sanson hopes people will take advantage of this.

"It's critical that our communities take the opportunity to have their say on these proposed changes – whether they support them or not, " he says.

"We want people to understand the extent of this legislation and how this could make their neighbourhood look vastly different to how it does today. We want the Government to hear loud and clear from Waikato District Council residents what they think and feel about that."