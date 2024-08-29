Waikato's Federated Farmers’ provincial president Keith Holmes recently lost 16 sheep to roaming dogs. Photo / Waikato Regional Council
Warning: This story contains content that may disturb some readers
Waikato’s Federated Farmers’ provincial president Keith Holmes says once roaming dogs “get the taste of blood”, they don’t stop.
One recent attack left 16 of his sheep dead.
This month, killer dogs have struck again, with the Waikato District Council investigating two separate attacks that left another 15 sheep mauled to death, including two pregnant ewes close to lambing.
One incident was on Lignite Street, Huntly on August 7 about 8am, while the other was on Kiwi Road, Te Kauwhata, on August 19 just after 5pm, a council spokesperson said.
“A dog that has a taste of blood doesn’t know the difference between animals and humans, it will attack a child just as willingly, that’s why we’ve had so many issues with dog attacks in the urban situation.
“There’s like a big switch in their brain ... they smell blood and taste it and it’s almost as if they turn into a different animal or being.
“There is generally no going back, you have to put the dogs down ... it’s the only humane way to deal with a potential ongoing problem.”
Holmes said it’s also a hefty cost for farmers when livestock is killed.
“Sheep are worth around $500 and cows are around $2000 per animal, you’re losing a significant amount of money,” he said.
“If it’s a smaller animal, you would just dig a hole and bury it and for the bigger animals, unless you have an operational or internal disposal method of burying or burning them, you would call someone else.”
Holmes said he buried his 16 sheep and his kids put little crosses on their graves.
“Asking someone else to pick it up is a small fee of around $90, that hurts again.”
Holmes said he’s blunt when it involves his animals and encourages other livestock owners to be the same.
“If I see a dog wandering over my farm and I know who the owner is, I will let them know first. The second time I see it I will shoot at it, and if I see it again I will shoot to kill. It’s a very serious situation.
“I think it’s important that if you get a new neighbour with dogs, you are proactive and bring it to their attention that if that dog is in your property, the owner respects it’s your property. A part of being a responsible dog owner is accepting the responsibility of it too.
“It’s very traumatic for a farmer, especially at this time of the year, but at any time of the year it’s a horrible thing.”