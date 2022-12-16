The girls spend two days at each house, painting the interior of one house and the exterior of the other. Photo / Supplied

The girls spend two days at each house, painting the interior of one house and the exterior of the other. Photo / Supplied

Habitat for Humanity Central Region has enlisted the help of Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Year 10 students, who have been rolling up their sleeves to paint houses for two deserving families in Horotiu and Ngāruawāhia.

Habitat for Humanity central region chief executive Nic Greene said the annual partnership event is an amazing opportunity.

“It’s a chance for the students to get stuck in and do some real mahi while learning about housing needs and social justice.

“This work will also have a lasting positive impact on the homeowners, helping to preserve their homes and ensure the whānau have a decent place to live for many years to come.”

The recipients were identified alongside Waikato-Tainui through Habitat’s Home Repair Programme, which offers affordable, no-interest loans to low-income families needing critical repairs.

Waikato Diocesan School students, along with Habitat staff, will prep and paint the houses at no cost to the homeowners, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to have the work completed.

Paint is supplied free of charge by Dulux.

“The Habitat for Humanity project is an affirming reminder that our students’ educational experience at Dio extends well beyond the classroom and often includes the wider community,” said Waikato Diocesan School for Girls principal Mary Curran.

“We have been working with Habitat since 2011 and the students and staff involved always return to school feeling very humble and appreciative. It reminds us that when we reach out connecting our love and empathy with others, we are often surprised that much of this love comes back to us as well.”

Ngāruawāhia homeowner Grace said, “My mum has lived in this house for 40 years – this house was built for her by my grandfather and holds a lot of family memories. We’re so excited to have this opportunity and to have the girls from Waikato Diocesan School here this week.”

Habitat and Waikato Diocesan School will spend two days at each house, painting the interior of one house and the exterior of the other.