Waikato farm data for the week ending Friday, September 15.

COMMENT

By Dairy NZ

With the wet autumn and winter contributing to pasture damage, and NIWA predicting a possible El Nino that could drive a dry summer, many are thinking of summer cropping options.

Planning for any summer crop should be well under way in terms of paddock selection, soil tests and booking in a contractor.

Timing of planting and spraying can contribute hugely to the success of a summer crop.

Your local contractor, or TSR/TFO from your merchant can provide valuable advice.

Some are considering whether crops are justified after storm damage and wet weather caused crop failures last summer.

Last year we saw exceptional circumstances, each farm differs in needs and circumstances, weigh up the risks and benefits for your situation.

We are hearing of shortages of some varieties of chicory, so speak to your merchant as soon as possible.

Although things are tight, make sure you use high quality coated seed, and follow best practice.

The cost of a failed crop will be far greater than any savings made by taking shortcuts.

More info www.dairynz.co.nz/feed/crops.

Farmwatch graphic / DairyNZ

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



