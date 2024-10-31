Advertisement
Waikato crash: Vehicle and motorbike collide in Tuakau

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Emergency services, including two rescue helicopters, were dispatched to a Waikato crash involving a van and a motorbike this afternoon.

Two helicopters were dispatched to a Waikato crash involving a van and a motorbike this afternoon.

A police spokesperson has said early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

The spokesperson said emergency services were in attendance at a serious crash in Tuakau.

“Police were notified of the crash between a vehicle and motorbike, on Buckland Rd, at about 4.38pm,” the spokesperson said.

“Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.”

The spokesperson said road closures are in place at the intersections of Wright Rd and Buckland Rd, Logan Rd and Buckland Rd and Ray White and Tuakau Rd.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene from Pukekohe and Tuakau.

“We were advised by the crew attending that there had been a van versus motorcycle [crash],” the spokesperson said.

“There were two patients being attended to.”

The spokesperson said the brigade assisted Hato Hone St John in treating the patients and helped to clear a landing zone for two rescue helicopters.

Hato Hone St John has been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

