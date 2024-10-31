“Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.”

The spokesperson said road closures are in place at the intersections of Wright Rd and Buckland Rd, Logan Rd and Buckland Rd and Ray White and Tuakau Rd.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene from Pukekohe and Tuakau.

“We were advised by the crew attending that there had been a van versus motorcycle [crash],” the spokesperson said.

“There were two patients being attended to.”

The spokesperson said the brigade assisted Hato Hone St John in treating the patients and helped to clear a landing zone for two rescue helicopters.

Hato Hone St John has been contacted for comment.

