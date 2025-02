C: Pope Francis battles illness, childcare centres attendance rises and “outdated laws need to be looked at”.

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waikato.

The crash happened on Abbotsford and Victoria Sts in Hamilton about 4.35pm today.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident, and responded with one ambulance.

The two-vehicle collision on Abbotsford St at the intersection with Victoria St in Hamilton today. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“One patient, in a moderate condition, is being transported to Anglesea Hospital.”