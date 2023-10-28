SH23 in Waikato is closed after a crash.

State Highway 23 between Raglan and Whatawhata is closed after a crash near Māori Point Rd.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:15am.

The road is closed between Horotiu Rd and Te Pahu Rd.

Motorists are advised to detour via SH39 and Te Pahu Rd and allow up to 60 minutes of additional travel time for journeys through the area.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Waka Kotahi said the road would likely remain closed for several hours for crash investigations.

Meanwhile, State Highway 29 between Te Poi and Tauranga is now open again after a serious crash overnight.

The crash between SH28 and Hanga Rd closed the road to allow for serious crash investigations.

