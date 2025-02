Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that has closed both lanes on State Highway 39 at Ōtorohanga, Waikato.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that has closed both lanes on State Highway 39 at Ōtorohanga, Waikato.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that has closed both lanes on State Highway 39 at Ōtorohanga, Waikato.

In a statement, police said the crash involved a truck and a caravan on SH39/Ormsby Rd, near Puketotara.

The crash happened at about 11.20am.

“Emergency services are responding to the scene and the road is completely closed and will be for some time.”

Police said two people had serious injuries and were being transported to hospital.