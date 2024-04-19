Police were notified of a crash on SH27 after a truck left the road and ended up in a ditch.

A section of State Highway 27 between Morrinsville and Te Aroha was closed for several hours after a truck crashed into a ditch.

A police spokesman told the Waikato Times police were notified of the incident at about 3.40am.

“A truck left the road and ended up in a ditch on SH27 near Wilton Rd,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the driver of the truck received moderate injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they received a call at 3.34am about an incident near Tatuanui.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesman said.

“One patient in moderate condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s social media posts about the crash said it happened just north of the SH27/26 roundabout at Tatuanui, near Wilton Rd.

The agency’s post at 7.10am said the section of SH27 was closed and motorists would need to allow time for short detours via local roads.

The road has since been opened.